Business Standard

Mumbai sees 466 new Covid-19 cases, 12 deaths, 806 recoveries in a day

It was the sixth time in July that the daily addition of cases was less than 500, the official pointed out

Press Trust of India  |  Mumbai 

A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, as coronavirus case spike across the country, in Lucknow (Photo: PTI)
FILE PIC: A medic collects swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 testing (Photo: PTI)

Mumbai on Saturday reported 466 COVID-19 cases and 12 deaths, taking the tally to 7,30,707 and the toll to 15,690, a civic official said.

It was the sixth time in July that the daily addition of cases was less than 500, the official pointed out.

The day also saw 806 people getting discharged from hospitals, taking the recovery count in the metropolis to 7,06,040, which is 97 per cent of the tally, leaving it with 6,618 active cases, he said.

The average growth rate of cases between July 10 and 16 was 0.07 per cent, and the time for the caseload to double now stood at 993 days, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data showed.

There are 71 sealed buildings and six containment zones in the city currently, the official added.

With 33,480 samples being examined on Saturday, the number of tests carried out in Mumbai so far went up to 77,33,879, he said.

First Published: Sat, July 17 2021. 23:28 IST

