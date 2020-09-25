Britain reports 6,600 new Covid cases, highest since outbreak began

has reported the highest number of cases in a single day with 6,632 infections.

Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle says the figure is a stark warning'' as infections rise across all age groups.

She says citizens must follow the new restrictions announced by the government this week to control the spread of the virus. Doyle suggested downloading the National Health Service's new coronarvirus contact tracing app.

has the highest death toll in Europe, with nearly 42,000 confirmed dead. The rise in cases announced on Thursday reflects both the spread of the virus and increased testing, which has more than doubled since the peak of the first wave in April and May.

