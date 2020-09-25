Britain reports 6,600 new Covid cases, highest since outbreak began

-
ALSO READ
Covid-19: ManipalCigna Insurance waives co-payment clause for senior citizens
United Kingdom rolls out new smartphone app to track and trace coronavirus
UK PM Johnson unveils 5 billion-pound plan to fuel economic recovery
What does the huge coronavirus testing undercount in the US mean
Why vaccines can't be launched overnight
-
Britain has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in a single day with 6,632 infections.
Public Health England Medical Director Yvonne Doyle says the figure is a stark warning'' as infections rise across all age groups.
She says citizens must follow the new restrictions announced by the government this week to control the spread of the virus. Doyle suggested downloading the National Health Service's new coronarvirus contact tracing app.
Britain has the highest death toll in Europe, with nearly 42,000 confirmed dead. The rise in cases announced on Thursday reflects both the spread of the virus and increased testing, which has more than doubled since the peak of the first wave in April and May.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU