Odisha reports highest one-day spike of 4,340 Covid-19 cases, 16 deaths

on Thursday registered its highest single-day spike of 4,340 COVID-19 cases, which raised the tally to 1,96,888, while record 16 fatalities pushed the death toll in the coastal state to 752, a senior health department official said.

Of the 4,340 fresh cases, 2,517 were reported from various quarantine centres, and the rest were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Khurda, of which state capital Bhubaneswar is a part, accounted for the maximum number of new cases at 653, followed by Cuttack at 567 and Puri at 203. Seventeen other districts recorded over 100 cases each in the last 24 hours.

The state had registered its previous highest single- day spike of 4,330 cases on September 20, he said.

Five fresh fatalities were recorded in Khurda, four in Puri, two in Kendrapara, and one each Bolangir, Mayurbhanj, Nayagarh, Subarnapur and Rayagada, the official said.

At least 3,779 patients were cured of the disease during the day, taking the number of recoveries to 1,61,044, which is 81.79 per cent of the state's caseload.

The state's case fatality rate now stands at 0.38 per cent, he said



currently has 35,039 active cases, accounting for 17.79 per cent of the state's caseload.

Fifty-three COVID-19 patients died due to comorbidities, according to the official.

More than 29.56 lakh sample tests have been conducted in the state so far, including 50,570 on Wednesday, he said.

As the state continues to witness over 4,000 new cases daily since September 16, the government focused on precautionary measures to contain the spread of the disease, he added.

