PM Modi thanks Egyptian president for gracing Republic Day function

Prime Minister on Thursday thanked Egyptian President for gracing this year's parade function.

Sisi had been invited by Modi as chief guest for this year's parade.

The Egyptian President had arrived in India on January 24 on a three-day official visit.

"I am grateful to President for gracing this year's celebrations with his august presence.@AlsisiOfficial"," Modi tweeted.

During bilateral discussions between Modi and Sisi on Saturday, it was decided that both India and Egypt will elevate their bilateral partnership to the level of a "strategic partnership".

It was further decided to take the India-Egypt bilateral trade to $12 billion in the next five years.

