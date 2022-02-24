Budget can be effective means to bring change in agriculture: PM

-
ALSO READ
LIVE: This Budget brings more infra, more growth and more jobs, says PM
Bulls cheer Budget 2022; Sensex ends 848 pts higher, Nifty above 17,550
FM's Budget speech shortest since 2019, lasts for 1 hours 31 minutes
The government has hit 5 sixes in a row with this Budget: Shankar Sharma
Budget 2022 date and time, key expectations, FM's speech, and more
-
Emphasising that the agriculture budget allocation this year is much more than previous years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said it is aimed at the complete modernisation of the sector and suggested seven pointers from the budget provisions.
In just six years the agriculture budget has increased manifold and agriculture loans for farmers have also increased by two and half times in the last seven years, the Prime Minister said, and added that the preparation for multiple schemes that have been discussed during this budget need preparation, for which the month of March can be utilized and then, "start rolling out right from day one in the new financial year."
If all this is done properly, the budget will not just be a numbers game but, in reality, can be an effective means to bring about change in life, change in agriculture," he said while addressing a webinar on the positive impact of Union Budget 2022 in the Agriculture sector.
The seven important pointers from the budget that Modi mentioned started with the provision for natural farming along the Ganga banks on both sides up to five kms, including a push for herbal, medicinal plants and also for horticulture; infusion of modern technology for improving agriculture and horticulture practices; focus on Mission Oil Palm and encouragement to other oil seeds too for lessen the import burden on edible oil and incorporating new schemes under PM Gati Shakti for transportation of agriculture goods.
The other three pointers were how agri-waste management will be better organised, how waste to energy solutions will not just help bringdown carbon emissions but also increase farmers' income; the regular bank-like facilities that the farmers will get from across 1.5 lakh post offices across India and, last but not the least, the need for changes to be brought in for investment in agri-research along with skill development, human resources development, etc., in the education sector.
Recounting the work done by his government in previous years, Modi recalled how three years ago the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi was started, and it has benefitted almost 11 crore farmers, most of them small farmers, till date and Rs 1.7 lakh crore has been disbursed till now under the scheme. He also talked about how his government has brought in smartness in all things related to agriculture, 'Beej se Bazar Tak' (from seed stage to market stage) by improving the systems over the last seven years.
The Prime Minister also appealed to the private sector to invest in the agriculture sector and described the multiple opportunities. For instance, soil health cards are prepared by the government and there can be private labs everywhere where the farmer can get his soil tested and work on fertilizers accordingly. "We need a vast network of soil testing labs just as today we have pathology labs for human health," he said.
Modi also recounted achievements such as micro-irrigation, which is a medium to bring down input cost and improve production and something which also helps the cause of the environment. "Saving water in today's times is a service to mankind. More crop per drop is our motto. This field too has immense possibilities," he appealed to the private sector.
Ethanol blending, agri-startups, agri-waste management, logistics, transport of agriculture produce, food processing, drones for agriculture and farm equipment on rent are some of the fields that the Prime Minister pointed out wherein private investors, especially young entrepreneurs can enter to benefit from immense potentialities.
--IANS
niv/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU