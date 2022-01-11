Covid-19: Haridwar administration bans holy dip in Ganga on Makar Sankranti

-
Amid the continuous rise in COVID-19 cases, the Haridwar administration has banned devotees from taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on 'Makar Sankranti' i.e., January 14.
"There will be a complete ban on Makar Sakranti celebration/holy dip on January 14 in view of a new variant of COVID-19 i.e., Omicron," the District Magistrate's order states.
Even, residents of the district will not be allowed in the area of 'Har ki Podi' on the day of the festival.
"Night Curfew will also be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am in the district (on Friday)," reads the order.
It further adds that if someone is found violating the above-mentioned norms then proceedings will be initiated against the violator under Epidemic Disease Act 1897.
Makara Sankranti or Maghi, is a festival in the Hindu calendar, in reference to the deity Surya. The day marks the first day of the sun's transit into the Makara, marking the end of the month with the winter solstice and the start of longer days.
