Govt approves signing of MoU with Nepal on biodiversity conservation

-
ALSO READ
How turtle conservation led to protection for other species in Odisha
Biodiversity loss may push India, China closer to default: Report
Nations convene in Geneva for United Nations biodiversity summit
Biodiversity: India's conservation priorities are misplaced, say experts
Kerala Forest Minister to meet Union Minister over ESZ issue, seeks support
-
The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved an environment ministry proposal for signing a Memorandum of Understanding with Nepal on biodiversity conservation.
The MoU would help in promoting cooperation between India and Nepal in the field of forests, wildlife, environment, biodiversity conservation and climate change, including restoration of corridors and interlinking areas, and sharing knowledge and best practices, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change said in a statement on Wednesday.
The region along the Indo-Nepal border hosts some of the best wildlife habitats remaining in the Indian subcontinent.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 31 2022. 13:50 IST