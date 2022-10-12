PM Modi likely to inaugurate 4th Vande Bharat Express in HP's Una on Oct 13

Prime Minister is likely to inaugurate the fourth train in Himachal Pradesh's Una district on Thursday, officials said.

The train will chug from Delhi to Amb Andaura Railway station in Una, they said on Wednesday.

The train will run six days a week except on Wednesdays, with stops at Ambala, Chandigarh, Anandpur Sahib, and Una.

is going to polls later this year.

Last month, Modi had flagged off the third in another poll-bound state Gujarat. This train runs from Gandhinagar to Mumbai.

