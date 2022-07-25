Calcutta HC rejects bail plea of 13 accused in post-poll violence case

-
ALSO READ
Bengal post-poll violence: Victims' families hold protest march in Delhi
234,539 cases pending in Calcutta High Court, 41% of judge posts vacant
Supreme Court collegium recommends transfer of six high court judges
West Bengal HS result 2022 out on wbchse.nic.in: 88.44% pass; know details
Persuade litigants to opt for ADR mechanisms: CJI to district judiciary
-
A single-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court on Monday rejected the bail plea of 13 persons accused in the violence that took place in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district after the 2021 Assembly polls.
Justice Debangsu Basak said that since the CBI is interrogating the matter, the granting of bail to the 13 accused might influence the proceedings of the probe.
Justice Basak also observed that there is no proof yet that the accused were not involved in the crime.
Earlier a lower court had allowed bail for the 13 accused.
However, the CBI challenged the decision at the bench of Justice Basak, which after a detailed hearing the matter came to a decision that under no circumstances the 13 accused can be released on bail.
Distinct pockets in West Bengal were rocked by violence from the day results were announced in May last year where Trinamool Congress bagged a landslide victory.
Court cases were filed by the BJP and different individuals at the Calcutta High Court demanding a CBI enquiry in different post- poll violence cases in West Bengal, which involved charges like murder and rape.
Teams of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) were also sent to West Bengal last year to review the complaints.
--IANS
src/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU