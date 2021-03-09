Can't rule out partial lockdown if cases rise in Mumbai: Guardian Minister

-
Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam
Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.
Talking to reporters in the Vidhan Bhavan complex, Shaikh saidlocal authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.
"If the spike in COVID-19 cases continues, there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot rule out the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown," the minister said.
Shaikh noted that people not wearing masks are being penalised in the city.
"We may have to shut places like beaches and the Gateway of Indiawhere people gather in the evenings," he said, while appealing to people to take all precautions.
Mumbai has been showing a daily spike of over 1,000 cases for last few days.
The metropolis has so far reported 3,34,583 COVID-19 cases and 11,508 deaths due to the disease, as per official figures.
