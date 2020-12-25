Puducherry logs 29 fresh coronavirus cases, no fatalities reported

-
The union territory of Puducherry registered 29 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours while no fresh fatality was reported, a top Health department official said on Friday.
The 29 new infections took the overall tally in the union territory to 37,914, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.
The new cases were identified at the end of testing of 2,973 samples and 44 patients were treated and discharged during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM Friday.
No fresh fatality was reported for a second straight day and the death toll remained at 629.
He said while the Puducherry region accounted for 15 of the 29 new cases, Karaikal and Mahe had seven each.
The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and 97.42 per cent respectively.
The Health department Director said that as many as 4.67 lakh samples were tested so far and of them 4.24 lakh samples turned out to be negative.
While the active cases stood at 349, the number of patients treated and discharged so far was 36,936, he added.
