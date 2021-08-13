Canada suffering 4th wave of Covid-19 as variants spread: Top doctor

-
ALSO READ
Huawei CFO to appear in Canada court for last phase of extradition hearings
China's 'iPhone city' relocates 100,000 people after record rain, flood
Coronavirus variants spread leads to surge of new cases in Canada
Canadian province sees unprecedented 195% spike in deaths amid heatwave
British Open back in a bubble after Covid-19 cancellation
-
Canada is suffering a fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic as variants of the virus continue to spread in the country, said Canada's Chief Public Health Officer Theresa Tam on Thursday.
Tam told a press conference that the country's national case count has taken a turn for the worse since late July, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Canada on Thursday reported 2,138 new cases of Covid-19, bringing the cumulative total to 1,447,439 cases, including 26,692 deaths, according to CTV.
Ontario, the most populous province of Canada, logged 513 new cases on Thursday, the first time over 500 cases since mid-June. The last time Ontario reported more than 500 cases of Covid-19 in a single day was on June 13, when 530 cases were identified.
Meanwhile, Alberta province logged 550 new cases and British Columbia province confirmed 513 new infections.
"We have been closely monitoring increases in Covid-19 activity across the country. The latest national surveillance data indicate that a fourth wave is underway in Canada and that cases are plotting along a strong resurgence trajectory," she said.
There are currently more than 13,000 active cases in Canada, more than double the number from late July. Tam said that 1,500 new cases are being reported daily and the majority are among those aged 20 to 39.
"Fortunately, the number of deaths remains low, with an average of seven deaths being reported daily," she said.
To reduce the impact the fourth wave could have on the healthcare system or in jeopardizing back-to-school plans, she urged more Canadians to roll up their sleeve to get vaccinated.
--IANS
int/rs
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU