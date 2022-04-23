Five states extract almost 50% of groundwater, shows Govt data

-
ALSO READ
Over 90 million rural households receiving tap water: Jal Shakti Ministry
From 58% to 63%, India pumped more groundwater between 2004 and 2017
60 mn rural households got tap water since Jal Jeevan Mission launch: Govt
Lucknow leads in over-exploitation of ground water in Uttar Pradesh
Jal Jeevan Mission giving new impetus to country's development: PM Modi
-
Five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala -- account for 49 per cent of the overall extraction of groundwater in the entire country while the rest of the country accounts for 50 per cent, government data between 2004-2020 has shown.
"However, it was only in 2009, that Andhra Pradesh replaced Madhya Pradesh," said an official associated with Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM), the flagship programme of the Jal Shakti Ministry.
Groundwater is of vital importance as it sustains ecosystems, maintains the base flow of rivers and prevents land subsidence and seawater intrusion, he said.
"These top five states withdraw about 24.37 billion cubic metres (BCM)," the data from the Ministry of Jal Shakti showed adding, between year 2004 and 2020, groundwater drawl has increased from 18.09 BCM to 27.31 BCM implying an average annual increase of 576 million cubic metres.
However, these are not the highest groundwater withdrawing states in terms of absolute volume. The stage of ground water extraction is very high in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan, where it is more than 100 per cent, which implies that in these states, the annual ground water consumption is more than annual extractable ground water resources.
In the states of Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and UTs of Chandigarh and Puducherry, the stage of ground water Extraction is between 70-100 per cent.
In the rest of the states / UTs, the stage of ground water development is below 70 per cent.
As per the 2017 assessment of Dynamic Ground water resources, the total annual ground water recharge for the entire country has been assessed as 432 BCM and total natural discharges worked out to be 39 BCM, making the annual extractable ground water resources for the entire country to be at 393 BCM.
The total annual ground water extraction of the entire country for the year 2017 has been estimated as 248.69 BCM with the agriculture sector being the predominant consumer of groundwater resources.
About 89 per cent of total annual ground water extraction i.e. 221.46 BCM is for irrigation use. Only 27.24 BCM is for domestic & industrial usage, which is about 11 per cent of the total extraction.
At global level, groundwater sources provide almost half of all drinking water worldwide, about 40 per cent of water for irrigated agriculture and about 1/3 for the industry.
The Central Ground Water Board (CGWB) statistics shows that the contribution of groundwater is nearly 62 per cent in irrigation, 85 per cent in rural water supply and 50 per cent in urban water supply, the officer said.
--IANS
niv/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU