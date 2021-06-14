Car swallowed by sinkhole in Mumbai housing premises; video goes viral

-
ALSO READ
FB, Google working on complying with social media rules as deadline looms
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
Financiers buy into India's used car business amid uptick in demand
Complied with new intermediary norms ahead of time: Koo
Second-hand car business on high speed in India amid Covid-19 pandemic
-
A video of a car disappearing into a sinkhole in a few seconds at a Mumbai housing complex - after the cement concrete slab it was parked on caved in - went viral on social media on Sunday.
A crane was used to pull out the car in the night, a civic official said.
The video shows the car's bonnet and front wheels entering the sinkhole first. The rear part of the car follows and soon the entire vehicle disappears in the water.
The other vehicles parked near the car, including one right next to it, were not affected.
Responding to the viral video, the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the spot where the car sank used to be a well but was partially covered with cement concrete by the housing society.
The incident took place at the Ram Nivas society located at Kama lane in Ghatkopar West area on Sunday morning, police said, adding no one was injured.
The housing society had covered a well with reinforced concrete cement and residents were using the area to park their cars. A police team reached the spot and brought the car out of the water body. The spot has been cordoned for the safety of residents," an official said.
Some years ago, the housing society had closed half the portion of the well by carrying out RCC work and used the spot to park the vehicles. However, due to rains, the portion caved in, and the vehicle drowned, he said.
The BMC refused to take responsibility for the incident which followed a spell of heavy rains in the city.
In a statement, the Shiv Sena-controlled municipal corporation stated it has nothing to do with the incident.
The municipal corporation said, "There is a well in the premises of this society. It was covered by RCC on half the portion. The residents of the society used to park their cars in that area. Preliminary information shows that a car parked on the spot was submerged."
The society has been asked to take necessary safety measures immediately, the BMC said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU