Cattle smuggling: TMC leader Anubrata Mondal to appear before CBI on Monday

Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal is scheduled to appear before the on Monday in connection with its investigation into a cattle smuggling case, an official said.

The had summoned Mondal, TMC's Birbhum district president, on August 5 to appear before it on Monday.

We have called him for questioning in the cattle smuggling case on Monday morning," the official said.

Mondal has earlier been questioned twice by the central agency as part of its investigation.

The has in the recent past conducted raids at various locations in the district in connection with the case.

Mondal's bodyguard Saigal Hossain has also been arrested by the probe agency.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)