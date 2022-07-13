CBI arrests IAS officer K Rajesh in bribery case related to arms licenses

-
ALSO READ
CBI books Tata Projects, arrests 5 company executives in bribery probe
Biocon bribery case: CBI moves Delhi HC for custody of accused officials
CBI arrests six people in bribery case involving Tata Projects
CBI questions Karti Chidambaram for nearly nine hours in Visa bribery case
CBI files charge sheet against Anil Deshmukh in Rs 100 cr bribery case
-
The CBI on Wednesday arrested Gujarat cadre IAS officer K Rajesh for alleged bribery in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, officials said.
Rajesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, was called to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) office in Ahmedabad for questioning, but he did not co-operate and was taken into custody, they said.
It is alleged that when Rajesh was the collector of Surendranagar district, he took bribe in land deals and in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, they added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU