CBI arrests IAS officer K Rajesh in bribery case related to arms licenses

The CBI on Wednesday arrested Gujarat cadre K Rajesh for alleged in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, officials said.

Rajesh, a 2011 batch IAS officer, was called to the (CBI) office in Ahmedabad for questioning, but he did not co-operate and was taken into custody, they said.

It is alleged that when Rajesh was the collector of Surendranagar district, he took bribe in land deals and in sanctioning weapon licenses to ineligible people, they added.

