Mumbai: Court allows Aryan Khan's plea seeking return of his passport

-
ALSO READ
Aryan Khan given clean chit by narcotics bureau in drugs-on-cruise case
Who is responsible for trauma Aryan suffered: NCP after NCB's clean chit
NCB finds no evidence against Aryan Khan having drug cartel links: Report
Coca-Cola ropes in Shah Rukh Khan as brand ambassador for Thums Up
Aryan Khan returns to Instagram for 1st time since his arrest in drugs case
-
A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday allowed the plea of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, who has got a clean chit from the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the last year's 'drugs-on-cruise' case, seeking the return of his passport.
Aryan Khan had submitted his passport before the court as part of his bail conditions. He was arrested in October last year in the high-profile drugs case. However, in its charge sheet filed in May, the probe agency did not name him as an accused.
The NCB let off Aryan Khan and five others due to "lack of sufficient evidence".
On June 30, he had moved an application before the special court hearing cases related to the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act through his lawyers Amit Desai and Rahul Agarwal of Desai Desai Carrimjee and Mulla, a law firm, seeking the return of his passport, citing the charge sheet that did not name him.
The anti-drug agency, in its response to the actor's plea, said it has no objection to returning his passport.
The special court judge, V V Patil, then allowed Aryan's plea to take his passport back.
The 24-year-old was arrested by the NCB on October 3 last year, following a raid on a cruise ship off the coast of Mumbai.
Aryan Khan had spent over 20 days in prison before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU