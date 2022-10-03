CBI detains Russian national in JEE-Mains exam manipulation case

-
ALSO READ
JEE Main-July 2022 admit cards to be out soon; check details here
JEE Main 2022 Session 2 results out; registration for JEE Advanced begins
JEE Main admit card 2022 expected this week: Check important details here
JEE Main 2022: NTA postpones session 2 exam; click here for details
JEE Main Session 1 2022 result declared, check at jeemain.nta.nic.in
-
The CBI has detained a Russian national at Indira Gandhi International Airport in connection with its probe into alleged manipulation of JEE (Mains) examination last year, officials said Monday.
The central agency had issued a 'Look Out Circular' against the foreign national, suspected to be main hacker, for alleged manipulation of the prestigious examination, they said.
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) was alerted by the central agencies when the Russian national arrived at the airport from abroad, they said.
He was immediately detained by the CBI and is being questioned in connection with the JEE manipulation case probed by the agency, they said.
Sources said the suspect might be taken into custody.
In September last year, the agency had booked Affinity Education Pvt Ltd and its three directors, Siddharth Krishna, Vishwambhar Mani Tripathi and Govind Varshney, besides other touts and associates for alleged manipulation of examination.
It was alleged that the three directors, in conspiracy with other associates and touts, were manipulating the online examination of JEE (Mains) and facilitating aspiring students to get admission into top National Institutes of Technology in consideration of huge amounts by solving the applicants' question papers through remote access from a chosen examination centre in Sonepat (Haryana).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:46 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU