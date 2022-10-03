News websites, TV channels told to refrain from carrying betting sites' ads

-
ALSO READ
641 govt websites, social media accounts hacked in last five years: Centre
India's OTT market likely to touch $7 billion by 2027, says report
Will deepen commitment to protect nature: PM as India gets new Ramsar sites
PM Modi to lay foundation for Buddhist Culture centre in Nepal today
I&B Ministry urges media to reject ads from online betting platforms
-
The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites.
...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory said.
It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.
In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:17 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU