Delhi Excise Policy case: Court extends Vijay Nair's CBI custody till Oct 6
News websites, TV channels told to refrain from carrying betting sites' ads

The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Centre on Monday issued advisories to news websites, OTT platforms and private satellite channels asking them to refrain from carrying advertisements of offshore betting sites.

...the private satellite television channels are strongly advised to refrain advertisements of online offshore betting platforms and/or their surrogate news websites or any such product/service depicting these platforms in a surrogate manner, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting advisory said.

It also warned private satellite television channels of penal action under applicable laws for violation of the advisory.

In a separate advisory to publishers of news and current affairs content on digital media and OTT platforms, the ministry issued a similar directive and asked them not to target such advertisements towards the Indian audience.

First Published: Mon, October 03 2022. 19:17 IST

