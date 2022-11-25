West Bengal recruitment scam: SC stays Calcutta HC order of CBI probe

The on Friday stayed the High Court orders directing CBI investigation into filing of an application by the Central School Service Commission (SSC) in a case related to the teachers' recruitment scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice Hima Kohli also stayed the part of the order by which the single-judge bench of the high court had summoned Principal Secretary Manish Jain before it Friday in relation to the filing of the fresh application by the Central SSC.

"Presently, when I am arguing here, the principal secretary is in the dock before the high court," senior advocate A M Singhvi, appearing for the state government, told the bench.

"There shall be a stay on the high court orders," the CJI said and listed the plea of the state government after three weeks.

On November 23, the high court had ordered the CBI probe into filing of a benami application' and had asked the central agency to investigate at whose behest the plea was filed by the SSC to secure the jobs of staff illegally recruited for state government-sponsored and aided educational institutions by creating extra posts.

The high court had also sought the personal appearance of Jain before it at 10.30 am on Friday.

The CBI is already probing illegal appointments in such schools on earlier orders of the high court.

