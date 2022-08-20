JUST IN
Business Standard

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy 'corruption' case

The officials said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

CBI
The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.

The CBI has summoned for questioning on Saturday several accused in the corruption case related to the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy, officials said.

The agency is examining the documents seized during raids at 31 places including the residence of Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, the officials said on Saturday.

They said once the process of examining the documents and electronic gadgets as well as the bank transactions is completed, summonses will be issued to other accused.

The CBI FIR, which was registered before a special court on Wednesday, has also been shared with the Enforcement Directorate, a financial probe agency, which will look into the allegations of money laundering.

The agency on Friday carried out searches at 31 places which included premises related to Sisodia as well as some bureaucrats and businessmen.

The AAP condemned the raids with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal claiming the agency has been "asked from above" to harass its leaders. The BJP asked the Delhi government to come out clean on its excise policy.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 16:52 IST

