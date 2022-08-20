Himachal CM expresses concern over heavy loss due to torrential rains

-
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Saturday expressed concern over the colossal loss of life and property due to torrential rains in various parts of Himachal Pradesh.
"The chief minister has directed the district administrations to immediately ensure relief, rescue and rehabilitation works in the affected areas," an official spokesperson said.
Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and state forces have been rushed to the spots to undertake relief and rescue operations where people have reportedly been stuck under the debris, he added.
Thakur advised the locals as well as the tourists to stay away from landslide-prone areas and riversides to avert any mishap.
He has also prayed for the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.
BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda also expressed his condolences to the people and the family members who lost their lives and loved ones due to such heavy rains and landslides, a state Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson said.
The BJP president said that it is after a long time that Himachal has seen such heavy rainfall.
"The centre and the state governments are working on war footing to control the overall situation and to extend every possible help to the general public," he added.
First Published: Sat, August 20 2022. 16:27 IST