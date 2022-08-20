Messages warning 26/11-like attack came from Pakistan number: Mumbai police

The messages received by the police threatening a 26/11-like attack in Mumbai came from a phone number which has code, city Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar said on Saturday.

He was addressing a press conference here in the wake of city police's traffic wing receiving several text messages on its helpline number, which threatened that an attack would be carried out and the city would be blown up.

"Prima facie, the threat messages to blow up Mumbai like 26/11 came from a number that has code," Phansalkar said.

"We have taken the messages seriously. Necessary measures are being taken to investigate the threat messages. We are alert on coastal security and are coordinating with Coast Guard," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)