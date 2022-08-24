CBI raids RJD MLA in land for jobs case on day of Nitish's floor test

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday conducted raids in in alleged land-for railways jobs case.

Raids by a central agency are underway at the residence of MLC Sunil Singh in Patna.

"It is being done intentionally. There is no meaning to it. They are doing it thinking that out of fear, MLAs will come in their favour," says Singh, MLC and Chairman of Biscomaun Patna.

Separately, searches were conducted by the Central Bureau of Investigation today at multiple locations in and Ranchi in Jharkhand in its ongoing investigation in connection with illegal mining and extortion.

The raids are being conducted after the interrogation of Pankaj Mishra who is MLA representative of CM Hemant Soren.

The locations are linked to one Prem Prakash, who is believed to have strong connections with politicians.

Earlier, on July 19, the ED arrested Pankaj Mishra. A Special PMLA Court at Ranchi had remanded him to ED custody till August 1.

Previously, the ED had seized and frozen cash amounting to Rs 13.32 crore lying in 50 bank accounts, Rs 5.34 crore unaccounted cash, illegally operated stone crushers and also seized various incriminating documents which it claimed belonged to Pankaj Mishra, Dahoo Yadav and their associates, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002 after searches at 21 locations in Sahibganj, Barhet, Rajmahal, Mirza Chauki and Barharwa on July 8.

This is a developing story

