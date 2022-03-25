CBI takes over case of Birbhum killings following Calcutta HC order

-
ALSO READ
Birbhum killings: Calcutta HC reserves order in a suo motu petition
Birbhum killings: Opposition welcomes HC order, TMC promises cooperation
Calcutta HC orders CBI probe into Birbhum killings that claimed 8 lives
Bengal killings: TMC Rampurhat-1 block president Anarul Hossain arrested
Left Front takes out rally in Bengal's Birbhum to protest 'mass murder'
-
The CBI on Friday took over the case of killing of eight people in Birbhum district of West Bengal, hours after a Calcutta High Court order.
The CBI case will be monitored by a Joint Director-level officer and supervised by a DIG/SP-ranked official, they said.
The agency has already dispatched a team, along with eight experts from the Central Forensic Science Laboratory (CFSL) who have visited the site of crime, they said.
Miscreants had on March 21 set 10 houses on fire in Bogtui village in Birbhum district, killing eight people including women and children, in a suspected fallout of the murder of a ruling Trinamool Congress leader and upa-pradhan' (deputy chief) of the local panchayat.
The Calcutta High Court on Friday directed the CBI to take over the investigation into the case from the state police and submit a progress report before it on the next date of hearing.
The court, which suo motu took up the case on Wednesday, said that facts and circumstances demand that the investigation be handed over to the CBI in the interest of justice and also to instill confidence in the society.
"We direct the CBI to forthwith take over the investigation in the case and submit the progress report before us on the next date of hearing," the court said in its order.
The matter will be heard again by the court on April 7.
Noting that the incident had a "nationwide ramification", a division bench headed by Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava asked the West Bengal government to extend full cooperation to the central agency.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU