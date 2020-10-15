CBI team in Hathras victim's village for questioning family of accused

-
ALSO READ
UP govt urges Supreme Court to direct CBI probe in Hathras gang-rape case
Hathras case: NCW to seek explanation from UP Police on family's claims
Hathras gang rape: Delhi Mahila Congress workers stage protest, detained
Hathras: CBI records statement of victim's family, recreates crime scene
Hathras rape case: SIT reaches village, records family's statement
-
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is investigating the Hathras incident has reached the Bulgarhi village on Thursday to question the family members of the accused in the alleged gang-rape of a woman who died last month.
The accused in the case have been identified as Sandeep, Ravi, Ramu, and Lavkush. On the fourth day of its investigation, the CBI is questioning the family members of the accused of the Hathras incident.
CBI on Wednesday questioned Hathras victim's family members for over six hours in connection with the case relating to her torture and alleged gang-rape last month. The family members were questioned for around 6 hours and 40 minutes at the agency's temporary office here.
The CBI has set up a camp office in Hathras in premises belonging to the Agriculture Department.As a part of the investigation, the CBI team on Tuesday collected samples from the spot where the victim of the alleged gang-rape was cremated on September 30.
The 19-year-old Dalit woman allegedly gang-raped and severely injured in Hathras on September 14. She succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU