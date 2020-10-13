CBI team reaches Hathras, victim's brother brought to incident site

-
ALSO READ
CBI team likely to visit Hathras victim's village today
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath orders CBI probe of Hathras incident
Hathras rape case: SIT reaches village, records family's statement
Uttar Pradesh: SIT gets 10 more days to submit probe report on Hathras case
Retired judge moves SC, seeks probe into police's role in Hathras case
-
A team of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has taken up the investigation of the Hathras incident, on Tuesday, reached the victim's village Bulgadhi on Tuesday amid tight security, said the police.
Ahead of the CBI's visit, Uttar Pradesh Police deployed personnel to maintain law and order in the area.
The victim's brother has been brought to the incident site where the CBI team is carrying out the investigation.
Earlier in the day, Hathras victim's family returned to their home in Bulgadhi village after appearing before the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court. It is noteworthy that the bench had taken suo moto cognisance of the incident in which a 19-year old woman had died on September 29 after the alleged assault and gang-rape on September 14.The CBI had recently registered a case against an accused and took up the investigation of the Hathras incident.The case was filed on the request of the Uttar Pradesh government and "further notification from the Government of India."
A 19-year-old Dalit woman had succumbed to her injuries at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital on September 29 after being assaulted and allegedly gang-raped in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on September 14.The Uttar Pradesh government had recommended a CBI probe in the Hathras incident.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU