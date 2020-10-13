Car shed shifting will affect Mumbai Metro project, transport: Experts

-
ALSO READ
Conflicting rulings at state level fuel call for setting up centralised AAR
Germany plunges into recession; virus-induced slump may last until mid-year
Four key reasons why the AAR is losing its relevance in direct taxes
AAR order on Tiger Global to spur taxmen to asses entity location: Experts
Germany's Covid-induced Q2 GDP plunge wiped off 10 years of growth: Report
-
The Maharashtra government's
decision to relocate the Aarey Metro car shed to Kanjurmarg in Mumbai is "unwise" and will adversely affect the Metro-3 project and the city's public transport, say urban planners and transport experts.
The decision to shift the car shed from Aarey Colony, the Mumbai's green lung, will delay the project and increase its capital expenditure and operational cost, they say.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday announced the scrapping of the Aarey Metro car shed. He said the project will now be shifted to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose.
Experts, however, say it is not the right time to shift the car shed to Kanjurmarg when the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 project, that started in 2013, is near completion.
Mumbai-based transport expert Paresh Rawal termed it as an "unwise" decision.
"Alternate ways of mitigating the environmental impact should have been considered rather than alternate sites," Rawal told PTI, adding that it is a "big blow" to the city's public transportation.
He also said it will delay the Metro-3 project and increase its capital expenditure and operational cost.
The move to relocate the car shed from Aarey came amid reports that the state government was considering if two of the upcoming Metro lines could share maintenance facility.
It had appointed Delhi Metro Rail Corporation to prepare a feasibility study on Metro 3 (Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ) sharing its car shed with Line 6 (Vikhroli-Lokhandwala).
Rawal said the option of merger of the Metro-3 corridor with Metro-6 will reduce the line capacity of both, while building a parallel corridor till Kanjurmarg will increase the project cost.
Urban planner Sulakshana Mahajan said the Metro car shed should have been built at the existing site in Aarey Colony as already a lot of money has been spent on the work and a complete DPR (detailed project report) is ready for the site.
"Since the new proposed car shed site in Kanjurmarg is close to the coastline and marshy land, it may require environment clearances, which could further delay the project," she said.
Mahajan also said the state government should reveal details of the Kanjurmarg car shed land in a transparent manner as it was under litigation in the Bombay High Court.
Architect Nitin Killawala, however, welcomed the decision of relocating the Metro-3 car shed to Kanjurmarg, saying it will save 20 hectares of Aarey land.
He also suggested that the Metro-3 line be further diverted beyond SEEPZ to Kanjurmarg via Saki Vihar, Chandivali and Powai.
"Infrastructure projects like the Metro lines are planned for next 100 years, hence in such mega projects a delay of afew years won't make much difference," he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU