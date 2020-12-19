PM Narendra Modi greets people of Goa on state's 60th Liberation Day

-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on
Saturday extended greetings to the people of Goa on the 60th anniversary of the state's liberation.
Goa was liberated from around 450-year-long Portuguese rule on December 19, 1961.
"On the special occasion of Goa Liberation Day, greetings and best wishes to my sisters and brothers of Goa. We recall with pride the bravery of those who worked hard to free Goa. Praying for the continuous progress of the state in the years to come," the prime minister said in a tweet.
Responding to Modi's tweet, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said, "Extending gratitude on behalf of people of Goa, Hon'ble PM @narendramodi ji. With your continued support, Goa will continue to prosper and scale new heights in development."
The state government has organised a special event in Panaji on Saturday evening to mark the 60th Goa Liberation Day, which will be attended by President Ram Nath Kovind.
