Central leadership will decide on cabinet expansion, says Yediyurappa

-
ALSO READ
Report being prepared to seek flood relief from Centre: Karnataka CM
Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts
Bengaluru Metro services to be restarted soon, says CM Yediyurappa
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa is stable, responding well to treatment: Report
Karnataka CM's proposal to cut down assembly session to 3-day irks oppn
-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Wednesday said the BJP central leadership will take a call on the much awaited cabinet expansion, amid renewed buzz about the excercise where new aspirants have thrown their hats into the ring.
The statement of the chief minister amid speculations that the cabinet expansion or reshuffle was likely this month, is seen as an indication of the process getting further delayed.
"Regarding cabinet expansion, central leaders (of BJP) will take a decision. Someone (aspirant) might have given a statement... why should I make a promise? Naturally whoever has to become (a minister) they will become," Yediyurappa told reporters in response to a question about promising cabinet berths.
Some ministerial aspirants have thrown their hat into the ring, making no secret of their wish amid speculations that the cabinet process was likely this month though the political circles have been abuzz over the matter for quite some time.
BJP MLC R Shankar had on Tuesday met Yediyurappa and later claimed the expansion would happen in 2-3 days and that he will be made a Minister.
However, reacting to Shankar's claims, Chief Minister's political secretary and MLA M P Renukacharya had clarified that no discussion has taken place on the expansion or reshuffle yet, and the party national general secretary (Arun Singh) has instructed them to wait for the right time.
While Yediyurappa has said the high command will decide regarding the cabinet exercise, BJP national General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Arun Singh after attending party meetings in Shivamogga on Sunday had maintained that the expansion of the state cabinet was likely soon and it was the chief minister's prerogative.
Yediyurappa has been waiting for some time now to carry out the cabinet exercise, as he was asked by BJP president J P Nadda during their meeting in New Delhi on November 18, to wait for the clearance from the central leadership.
The cabinet expansion or reshuffle is expected to be a tightrope walk for the Chief Minister, considering that there are too many aspirants, from the party old guard to Congress- JD(S) rebels who are now BJP legislators.
The cabinet currently has 27 members, and seven berths are still vacant.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU