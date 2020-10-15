Karnataka CM to review situation in rain, flood ravaged districts

-
Karnataka Chief Minister B S
Yediyurappa on Thursday said he will hold a review meeting with administrations of districts that have been affected by torrential rain and floods, and that necessary funds were being released for taking up relief work.
"I will be holding a review meeting with Deputy Commissioners of all the districts tomorrow (Friday) via video conferencing and I'm also releasing necessary funds," Yediyurappa told reporters.
He was responding to a query about floods in several parts of north Karnataka.
The CM said once our district in-charge Ministers review the situation in their respective district and report, we will take necessary action to provide compensation to those affected.
"District in-charge Ministers are already touring their respective districts," he added.
The rainfall that is reported to be heaviest since 1992 has hit most parts of north Karnataka, especially Kalyana Karnataka region.
Among the districts that have seen a trail of destruction due to rains and floods include Bidar, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir and Belagavi.
Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, who is also the incharge of flood and rain battered Kalaburagi and Bagalkote districts said, he is in constant touch with administrations of both districts and has issued necessary instructions to officials for setting up relief centres for the affected.
Noting that he has just recovered from COVID-19 and on the advice of the Doctors is unable to visit the affected areas, Karjol said he has asked the officials to immediately assess the damage caused and to provide relief to those affected.
According to preliminary official data a total of 54 relief camps are operational in seven districts where 7,776 people who have been displaced are taking shelter.
As many as 43 animals have lost their lives and 800 houses damaged.
While agriculture crops in 1,04,418.82 hectares have been lost, the horticulture crop loss is estimated to be over 3,481.93 hectares, the data showed.
According to the met department forecast for 24 hours issued on Thursday, rain, thunderstorms are very likely to occur at most places over Coastal Karnataka, at many places over North Interior Karnataka and at a few places over South Interior Karnataka.
