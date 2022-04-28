Centre allocates 207MW additional power to J&K amid rise in demand

-
ALSO READ
1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November, highest in last 7 years
Farooq hints at fighting elections in J-K together with PAGD allies
Situation in J-K worsened after abrogation of Article 370: Mehbooba
Real estate MoUs to Haldiram, industrial development in J&K gets a boost
Amit Shah participates in 83rd CRPF Raising Day in Jammu
-
In order to meet the increasing electricity demand in Jammu and Kashmir, the Central government on Wednesday allocated 207MW additional power to the Union territory, officials said.
The Union government has allocated the additional power from the unallocated quota of Central Generating Stations of Northern Region Pool to Jammu and Kashmir, an official spokesman said.
The order issued by the Union ministry of power in this regard will come into effect from midnight and the UT is expected to receive the additional supply by Thursday, the spokesman said.
Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lt Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, said in a statement that after the power ministry's order, the availability of electricity in the Union territory will substantially increase.
The UT's Power Development Department (PDD) is also making dedicated efforts on all fronts to meet the rising demand for electricity, exploring practical and viable solutions to address the needs of the end consumers, the spokesman said.
The PDD has allocated additional Rs 52 crore between April 1 and 25 to purchase power from the open market, also known as Energy Exchange.
However, due to increased number of bidding, electricity worth only Rs 10.41 crore could be supplied to the Union territory, the officials said.
The early onset of summer and an unprecedented hot weather conditions in the months of March and April, experienced for the first time in the past 122 years and 50 years, respectively, have raised the power demand in the Jammu division, the officials said.
In April 2021, the power demand for Jammu division was 830MW per day, which has increased to 900MW this year. The PDD is using all its resources, including purchases from the Energy Exchange, to ensure the supply of 770 MW to the Jammu division, the spokesman said.
He said hydropower plants operate at reduced capacity during March and April due to the accumulation of snow which starts melting only in May.
In the light of the increasing power demand in the UT, Kumar, who is also the principal secretary of PDD, is reviewing the position of power availability on an hourly basis.
A meeting was also held on Wednesday in which senior officials of PDD were present.
After detailed deliberations in the meeting, Kumar directed for the deployment of middle management level officers at grid stations to monitor the power schedule.
He also advised that the area-wise power-cut schedule be communicated to the public using all available platforms, the statement said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU