Centre approves Rs 1,146 crore as cyclone Gaja relief for Tamil Nadu

The Centre Monday approved the release of Rs 1,146 crore to for the people affected by 'Gaja', which had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts in the state.

The approval for the financial assistance was given at a high level committee chaired by

The high level committee approved the additional assistance of Rs 1,146.12 crore to from the Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statement from the said.

Earlier on December 3, the central government had released Rs 353.70 crore as an interim relief, in order to support the affected people of

Arun Jaitley, and Vice Chairman, Niti Ayog, attended the meeting.

Last month, the had sought about Rs 14,910 crore as central assistance towards relief and rehabilitation activities in 'Gaja' affected districts in the state.

According to the abstract of memorandum submitted to the central government, the had sought a total sum of Rs 14,910 crore towards permanent renovation activities in various areas, including the power sector which has been badly hit.

Over one lakh electric poles had been uprooted and a significant number of power sub-stations damaged, with reports suggesting that many parts are still without

'Gaja' had crossed the early on November 16 between Nagapattinam, about 300 km from here, and nearby Vedaranyam.

It had claimed 46 lives and left a trail of destruction in over 10 districts, including Nagapttinam, Thiruvarur, Puthukottai and Thanjavur.