Centre approves Rs 4,382 crore as calamity assistance to six states

-
ALSO READ
Govt allows states to spend 50% of disaster response fund to fight Covid-19
Home Minister Amit Shah speaks to Gujarat CM on heavy rains, assures help
Heavy rains affected crops like paddy, pulses, oilseeds, vegetables: Govt
Those opposing farm Bills against prosperity of farmers: Amit Shah
Over 3,000 evacuated from flood-hit Bhandara, Chandrapur in Maharashtra
-
A high-level committee, headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, has approved the release of nearly Rs4,382crore to six states as central assistance for the natural calamities they faced this year.
The funds will be released to West Bengal, Odisha, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Sikkim as assistance for the damage caused by cyclone, floods and landslides during the year.
The high-level committee has approved additional central assistance ofRs4,381.88crore to six states from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF), a statement by the Home Ministry said.
For cyclone 'Amphan', Rs 2,707.77 crore has been approved for West Bengal and Rs 128.23 crore for Odisha. For cyclone 'Nisarga', Rs268.59 crore has been approved for Maharashtra.
For floods and landslides during the South-West monsoon, Rs 577.84 crore has been approved for Karnataka, Rs 611.61 crore for Madhya Pradesh, and Rs 87.84 crore for Sikkim.
In the aftermath of cyclone 'Amphan', Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the affected states of West Bengal and Odisha on May 22.
As announced by the prime minister, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 crore was released for West Bengal and Rs 500 crore for Odisha, in advance, on May 23 for immediate relief activities in the two states.
In addition, the prime minister had also announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of kin of the dead and Rs 50,000 for the injured, which was over and above the ex-gratia provided through the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the NDRF, the statement said.
In all the six states, the central government had deputed Inter-Ministerial Central Teams (IMCTs) immediately after the calamities, without waiting for the receipt of memorandum from the affected states.
In addition, during the financial year 2020-21, till date, the central government has releasedRs15,524.43 crore to 28 states from the SDRF, the statement added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU