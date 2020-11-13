PM Modi to inaugurate two Ayurveda institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat

-
ALSO READ
Ayush ministry launches awareness campaign on how to boost immunity
PM Modi to inaugurate Ayurveda institutions in Gujarat, Rajasthan on Nov 13
Health Minister releases Covid management protocol based on Ayurveda, Yoga
AYUSH ministry signs MoU with Amity University to promote Ayurveda research
Ayurveda drugs can be effective in mild to moderate cases of Covid-19: AIIA
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate two Ayurvedic institutes in Rajasthan and Gujarat on the 5th Ayurveda Day on Friday.
PM Modi extended his greetings on the occasion and wrote on Twitter, "Greetings on Ayurveda Day. On this special day, I will be inaugurating two Ayurveda institutes, located in Rajasthan and Gujarat. The programme begins at 10:30 AM. Do watch!"
The inauguration of the above two institutions by the Prime Minister will be streamed on the MyGov platform from 10:30 am.
"The Prime Minister will dedicate two future-ready Ayurveda institutions to the nation on the 5th Ayurveda Day today. These are the Institute of Teaching & Research in Ayurveda (ITRA), Jamnagar and the National Institute of Ayurveda (NIA), Jaipur. Both the institutes are premier institutions of Ayurveda in the country. The former has been conferred the status of an Institution of National Importance (INI) by an Act of the Parliament, and the latter that of an Institution Deemed to be University by the University Grants Commission," as per an official statement.
Since 2016, the Ministry of AYUSH has been observing Ayurveda Day every year on the occasion of Dhanwantari Jayanti (Dhanteras).
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU