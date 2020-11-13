'Hunar Haat' opens for artisans in Delhi amid coronavirus concerns

'Hunar Haat', the Centre's flagship initiative to help the artisans to showcase their products, opened in Delhi amid Covid concerns

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi inaugurated the Hunar Haat to encaurage the artists.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju was also present at the inauguration ceremony of Hunar Haat held at the Delhi Haat in Pitampura on Thursday.

Naqvi said in the meantime, "The glorious indigenous product of the artisans is the 'local pride' and 'global identity' of 'Hunar Haat'. Although there is enthusiasm among traders from various states in Hunar Haat but they are also feeling the challenge due to the Corona epidemic."

'Hunar Haat' is organised from November 11 to November 22. This 'Hunar Haat' features toys made of clay and metal from different states, dryflowers from Assam, Pochampally Ikkat in Andhra Pradesh, Bihar Madhubani Paintings, Calligraphy Paintings from Delhi, Hand Block Prints from Goa, Azrakh from Gujarat, Pashmina Shawl from Jammu and Kashmir, Tussar Silk and Cane-Bamboo Products from Jharkhand, Wooden Toys from Karnataka, Herbal Products from Madhya Pradesh, Tiger Prints , Products made from bamboo from Batik, Maharashtra, handmade toys from Manipur, wood and glass toys from Uttar Pradesh, iron made toys etc. are available for exhibition and sale.

Apart from this, people coming here will also be able to enjoy delicious traditional dishes of Bihar, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Delhi, Haryana etc. Apart from this, various cultural programs presented by renowned artists of the country are also the centre of attraction.

Lalnekim Kipgame, a resident of Manipur in Hunar Haat, has been trading black pottery for the last 6 years and has joined Hunar Haat for the second time. She told IANS, "Due to the corona epidemic, Hunar Haat is not as crowded as it should be. But so far customers have been getting good response. Hunar Haat has also provided online facility, Where we can register ourselves and also sell goods online."

Actually, black pottery increases the taste of food and drinks. To make black pottery, saprine stone is required, which is found in Manipur, this stone is transformed into clay and its utensils are made and we can decorate these utensils or accessories in the houses.

Sarfaraz Alam, who has traded Banarasi saris for generations, has also set up his shop at Hunar Haat this time. However, after talking to him, it was found that due to the corona epidemic and the upcoming festival, there is less footfall. But traders are also looking forward to good business in the future.

Sarfaraz Alam told IANS, "Hunar Haat has been one day, today is the second day but today is Dhanteras. At the moment the crowd is less. People are coming to see the saris, but are not buying, due to which there is little concern."

"Hunar Haat has been organized after about 8 months, Hunar Haat was held at India Gate last time. He further said," My father and grandfather make Banarasi saris and we sell this is our ancestral business."

On Wednesday, this Hunar Haat was inaugurated by Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. He informed that, "The 'Hunar Haat' is being organised after almost 7 months due to the challenges of Corona. There is an atmosphere of excitement and happiness among millions of indigenous artisans, craftsmen of the country."

With the resolution of 'Hunar Haat', 'Vocal for Local', he said, the country is proving to be an effective platform to promote the indigenous products of artisans, craftsmen and strengthen the 'Self-reliant India' mission. On the other hand, 'Hunar Haat' at Dilli Haat, Pitampura is the centre of attraction for the products of Mati, Metal and Machia (wood-jute goods). "

In this 'Hunar Haat', many types of artwork are available to entice people. Wonderful toys and other exotic products made of clay, pottery art, various products made of metal and rare handmade products made of wood, jute, cane and bamboo from all corners of the country are available for sale at the exhibition.

Actually, there has been a very old and ancestral tradition of indigenous production in every region of the country, which was slowly disappearing. But Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to promote indigenous products has given a new lease of life to India's indigenous industry.

Naqvi said, "Every region of the country is full of 'masters of skill' making fantastic products of wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay. To provide opportunity to this magnificent indigenous production. 'Hunar Haat' is a big platform. The artisans and craftsmen are also being helped through various institutions for wooing packaging of indigenous products."

Keeping in mind the challenges of Corona and social distancing, the guidelines in 'Hunar Haat' are being followed vigorously. In the coming days, 'Hunar Haat' will be organised in Jaipur, Chandigarh, Indore, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Lucknow, Delhi (India Gate), Ranchi, Kota, Surat, Ahmedabad.

