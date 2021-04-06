Centre asks all its employees aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated

-
ALSO READ
Indian Oil helps bolster vaccination drive, supplements cold chain needs
National capital's Covid-19 vaccination drive starts with a bang
Kerala prepares action plan for second phase Covid vaccination drive
Covid-19 vaccination drive 2.0 begins tomorrow: All you need to know
Vaccination drive to help revive contact intensive services sector
-
The Centre on Tuesday asked all its employees aged 45 years and above to get themselves vaccinated to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19.
They are further advised to continue to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour even after vaccination by frequent washing of hands and sanitisation, wearing a mask or face cover and observing social distancing, etc., an order issued by the Personnel Ministry said.
The government has been monitoring the situation very closely, and based on the strategy adopted for prioritising the groups for vaccination to contain the spread of COVlD-19, currently, all persons of the age of 45 years and above can participate in the vaccination exercise, it said.
In view of the above, all central government employees of the age of 45 years and above are advised to get themselves vaccinated so as to effectively contain the spread of COVID-19, said the order issued to all the central government ministries and departments.
The order comes amid an alarming spike in COVID-19 cases in the country in the last few weeks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU