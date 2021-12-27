Centre asks states to ramp up vaccination as Omicron raises alarm

-
The Centre advised states to speedily ramp up the Covid-19 vaccination of all eligible population for the first dose and ensure that those who were due for the second dose are administered the second dose.
District-wise weekly vaccination implementation plans are required to be drawn up for this purpose, the Centre said. The state authorities were advised to review the implementation status on a daily basis.
Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan held a high level meeting with the five poll bound states of Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab to review the public health response measures for containment and management of Covid-19, and the vaccination status in these states.
While Uttarakhand and Goa have reported vaccination coverage for the first and second doses higher than the national average, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Manipur have Covid-19 vaccination coverage numbers below the national average.
Total of 142.38 crore vaccination doses have been administered as on date, of which more than 83.80 crore vaccine doses are for the first dose and more than 58.58 crore are second doses of Covid-19 vaccine.
The poll-bound states were also advised to exponentially increase the testing.
