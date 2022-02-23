Centre bans apps, website, social media accounts of Punjab Politics TV

-
ALSO READ
Amid Covid surge, political parties turn to digital mode for Assembly polls
Channi will end up as night watchman only, says Amarinder Singh
GOP Rep Devin Nunes leaving Congress to join Trump's social media firm
NBA ropes in Viacom18 for multi-year broadcasting partnership
Transparency on algorithms right way to establish trust with users: Koo CEO
-
The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on Tuesday blocked applications, website and social media accounts of foreign-based 'Punjab Politics TV', which is linked to banned organisation Sikhs For Justice (SFJ), for allegedly attempting to use an online platform to disturb public order during assembly elections.
The SFJ has been declared unlawful under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.
Relying on intelligence inputs that the channel was attempting to use online media to disturb public order during the ongoing State Assembly Elections, the Ministry used emergency powers under the IT Rules on February 18 to block the digital media resources of 'Punjab Politics TV', it said.
The ministry noted that the content of the blocked apps, websites and social media accounts had had the potential to incite communal disharmony, separatism and were found to be detrimental to the sovereignty and integrity of India, security of the state, and public order.
It was also observed that the launch of new apps and social media accounts was timed to gain traction during the ongoing elections.
Government of India remains vigilant and committed to secure the overall information environment in India and thwart any actions having the potential to undermine India's sovereignty and integrity, the ministry said.
Assembly polls were held in Punjab on February 20 and the results will be declared on March 10.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU