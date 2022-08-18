JUST IN
Centre spent Rs 38 lakh on Trump's 36-hour State Visit in 2020: RTI
EU wants India to prohibit 'discriminatory buy national practices': Report
IRCTC cancelled train today, 18 Aug: Over 130 trains cancelled in India
Rushdie attack: Cost of prizing religious identity over defence of liberty
Top Headlines: India on digital services tax, RBI moots UPI payments charge
Delhi HC restrains ED from taking steps on attaching Ayyub's properties
Assam to send 1,000 students to Andaman & Nicobar to study Cellular jail
Release of convicts has shaken my faith in justice, says Bilkis Bano
NSA Ajit Doval, Russian counterpart discuss security cooperation in Moscow
Over 467,000 people in 1,757 villages affected due to floods in Odisha
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
EAM Jaishankar visits temple in Thailand, highlights shared traditions
Business Standard

Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India

The government ordered blocking of eight YouTube channels for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order

Topics
YouTube | indian government | Indian Army

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Credits: Bloomberg
Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The government on Thursday ordered blocking of eight YouTube channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's national security, foreign relations and public order.

The blocked YouTube channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetised, an official statement said.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels.

The blocked YouTube channels made false claims such as demolition of religious structures by the Government of India, ban on celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said.

It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and Jammu and Kashmir.

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of national security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on YouTube

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 12:12 IST

`
.