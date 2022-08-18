Centre blocks 8 YouTube channels for spreading disinformation against India

The government on Thursday ordered blocking of eight channels, including one operating from Pakistan, for allegedly spreading disinformation related to India's security, foreign relations and public order.

The blocked channels had over 114 crore views; and 85.73 lakh subscribers and the content was being monetised, an official statement said.

The channels that were blocked under the Information Technology Rules-2021 include seven Indian news channels.

The blocked channels made false claims such as demolition of religious structures by the Government of India, ban on celebration of religious festivals, declaration of religious war in India, an official statement said.

"Such content was found to have the potential to create communal disharmony and disturb public order in the country," it said.

It said the YouTube channels were also used to post fake news on various subjects such as the Indian Armed Forces and .

"The content was observed to be completely false and sensitive from the perspective of security and India's friendly relations with foreign States," the statement said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)