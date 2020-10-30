Congress to move SC after ECI revokes star campaigner status of Kamal Nath

-
Election Commission of India on Friday revoked the star campaigner status of Congress leader Kamal Nath, citing repeated violation of the Model Code of Conduct.
Meanwhile, Narendra Saluja, media coordinator for Madhya Pradesh unit of Congress said the party will move court against the Election Commission's revocation of Nath's star campaigner status.
On the other hand, party leader Vivek Tankha condemned the act and said it was undemocratic.
"Order of ECI removing Kamal Nath ji from the list of star campaigner two days before campaign closure on Nov 1 is completely undemocratic. Given without notice to Mr kamal Nath and Congress party. We are approaching Supreme Court to intervene and save democracy," Tankha tweeted.
Recently, Nath referred to BJP leader Imarti Devi as an 'item' during a by-election rally, sparking a controversy.
Imarti Devi is contesting on the BJP ticket from Dabra.
He later expressed regret over his remarks and said he did not intend to insult anyone.
However, he said there was no need for him to apologise. "Why should I apologise when I did not intend to insult anyone? If anyone felt insulted, I have already expressed regret," Nath had said.
Currently, campaigning for the by-election to the state Assembly is underway in Madhya Pradesh.
Voting on 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh bypolls will take place on November 3 and the results will be declared on November 10.
By-elections are due on 28 seats following the resignation of 25 MLAs and the death of three legislators earlier.
In March this year, 22 Congress MLAs resigned from the state Assembly paving the way for BJP's Shivraj Singh Chouhan to take over as Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister for the fourth time.
