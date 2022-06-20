Minister Muraleedharan to lead 8th int'l Yoga Day celebrations in Kerala

-
ALSO READ
Yoga uniting world in pursuit of good health and wellness: PM Modi
World's richest temple seeks help to tide over financial crisis
Subramanian Swamy asks EC to cancel DMK's registration over genocide call
India invested more than $3 billion in Afghanistan: MoS Muraleedharan
Intl Yoga Day: 75 union ministers to perform Yoga at 75 historical places
-
Union Minister V Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Yoga Day celebrations to be held in the city and Kochi respectively on June 21.
The event is being organised in the state by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) following the Centre's decision to celebrate the International Yoga Day at 75 iconic locations across the country, as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.
Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, will participate in the Yoga session at Fort Kochi, which will be conducted under the supervision of senior Yoga instructor Dr Jaidev, from 5.30 AM on June 21.
Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan, will lead the celebrations on Tuesday in the state capital at the east entrance of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.
At the venues, there will be a live telecast of Yoga Day programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysore.
The Parade Ground, near St Francis Church in Fort Kochi has been readied for the event.
The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Humanity".
People from all walks of life including students of various colleges, yoga instructors, public representatives and senior officials of the state and central government are expected to participate.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU