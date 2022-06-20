Minister Muraleedharan to lead 8th int'l Yoga Day celebrations in Kerala

Union Minister V Muraleedharan will lead the eighth International Day celebrations to be held in the city and Kochi respectively on June 21.

The event is being organised in the state by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways of India (MORTH) following the Centre's decision to celebrate the International Day at 75 iconic locations across the country, as part of ongoing Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations.

Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation, Gen (Retd) Dr V K Singh, will participate in the session at Fort Kochi, which will be conducted under the supervision of senior Yoga instructor Dr Jaidev, from 5.30 AM on June 21.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Muraleedharan, will lead the celebrations on Tuesday in the state capital at the east entrance of Sree Padmanabha Swamy temple.

At the venues, there will be a live telecast of Yoga Day programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mysore.

The Parade Ground, near St Francis Church in Fort Kochi has been readied for the event.

The theme of this year's International Day of Yoga is "Yoga for Humanity".

People from all walks of life including students of various colleges, yoga instructors, public representatives and senior officials of the state and central government are expected to participate.

