Centre says over 10 mn Covid-19 vaccine doses still available with states

More than 1 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses are still available with states and UTs and they will receive over20 lakh more doses within the next 3 days, the Union Health Ministry said on Thursday.
On media reports quoting some Maharashtra State Government officials that vaccines in the state are "finished" and adversely impacting the vaccination drive, the ministry said a balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to eligible population groups.
"It is clarified that the total COVID vaccine doses received by Maharashtra as onApril 29 (at 8 am) are 1,63,62,470.
"Of this, the total consumption including wastage (0.22 per cent) was 1,56,12,510. Balance of 7,49,960 vaccine doses is still available with the state for administration to the eligible population groups," the ministry said.
TheGovernment of India has so far provided nearly 16.16 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses to states and UTs free of cost.
Of this, the total consumption including wastages is15,10,77,933 doses, the ministry said.
"More than 1 crore COVID vaccine doses (1,06,08,207) are still available with states and UTs to be administered.More than 20 lakh (20,48,890) vaccine doses will be received in addition by the states and UTs within the next 3 days," the ministry stated.
The Liberalised and Accelerated Phase-3 Strategy of COVID-19 Vaccination will be implemented from 1st May 2021.
Registration for the new eligible population groups has started from Wednesday.Potential beneficiaries can either register directly on CoWIN portal cowin.gov.in or through the Aarogya Setu app.
