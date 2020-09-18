'Centre should include Kannada, other regional languages in administration'

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka on Thursday urged the Centre to include Kannada and other regional languages in the administration.

The Centre has said 'No' to a question on whether it proposes to amend the constitution to give primacy to Kannada and other regional languages on par with Hindi.

"This is an indication of the rejection of a language. Kannada, like Hindi, is also an official and recognized language. The Centre should include Kannada and other regional languages in the administration," a statement from Kumaraswamy said.

He also stated that Articles 343, 344, and 345 in the Constitution encouraged the promotion of Hindi.

"Let BJP leaders, who talk about changing the Constitution, make an effort to amend the law to give equal primacy to regional languages at par with Hindi. The Centre, which is refusing to give equal primacy to regional languages, must remember that they have formed the government with the support of the non-Hindi speaking Parliamentarians. It is duty-bound to include all official languages in the administration," the former Chief minister said.

He further stated that the Supreme Court had recently directed the Centre that all government orders and publications should be in all the recognized and official languages.

"Besides, the Centre must keep in mind that all languages are equal in a federal system in India," he added.

