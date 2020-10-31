Centre splurged Rs 713.20 crore on ads in 2019-2020, reveals RTI

-
ALSO READ
Sena MP writes to Shah, demands social media firms be held accountable
Rajput death case: Media has become "highly polarised", says Bombay HC
Centre conspired to defame Maharashtra in Sushant case, alleges Cong
Mumbai has most data centres in India, 42% of installed capacity: Report
SC says need to regulate electronic media; govt bats for press freedom
-
The government of India spent a total of Rs713.20 crore on advertisements, with maximum share to the electronic media, during the financial year 2019-2020, a RTI reply to a Mumbai activist revealed here on Saturday.
"This comes to roughly Rs 1.95 crore per day that was spent only for advertisements in the last fiscal which also saw the Lok Sabha and Maharashtra Assembly elections being held," said RTI activist Jatin Desai.
In its reply to Desai's RTI query, the Bureau of Outreach and Communication (BOR) of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting said that the Centre spent an amount of Rs 713.20-crore on advertisements in the electronic, print and outdoor media.
This included advertisements worth Rs.317.05 crore released to the electronic, Rs 295.05 crore to the print and Rs 101.10 crore to the outdoor media.
To a specific query, Desai said the BOR had no information on how much money was spent on releasing advertisements in the foreign media.
He said it is not clear what categories of ads were released on different media, for which specific campaigns or the kind of government schemes that were highlighted through this publicity blitzkrieg for the Centre and states.
--IANS
qn/in
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU