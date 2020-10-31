elangana Covid-19 update: 1,445 fresh cases takes tally past 238,000

Telangana posted 1,445 new



cases taking the tally to 2.38 lakh while six more fatalities pushed the toll to 1,336.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 286, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri 122 and Rangareddy 107, a government bulletin said on Saturday providing data as of 8 PM on October 30.

As many as 18,409 are under treatment and 41,243 samples were tested on October 30.

Cumulatively, 42.81 lakh samples have been tested. The samples tested per million population was 1,15,045, the bulletin said.

The case fatality rate in the state was 0.56 per cent, while it was 1.5 per cent at the level.

The recovery rate in Telangana was 91.72 per cent, while it was 91.3 per cent in the country.

