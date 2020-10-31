PM pays tribute to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary at Statue of Unity

A view of the Statue of Unity during sunset, at Kevadiya colony in Narmada district of Gujarat, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018.

Prime Minister on Saturday paid floral tributes to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, India's first home minister, at the 182-meter tall here on his 145th birth anniversary.

Sardar Patel's birth anniversary is being celebrated as 'Rashtriya Ekta Diwas' ( Unity Day) since 2014.

Modi, whose two-day Gujarat visit started on Friday, reached the at Kevadiya in Narmada district this morning and offered flowers at the feet of the monument of Sardar Patel.

At the same time, rose petals were showered on the statue from helicopters.

Modi then headed to the parade ground and administered ' unity pledge' to the gathering on this occasion.

On Friday, Modi had inaugurated as many as 17 new projects, including new tourist attractions near the Some of the major attractions include Arogya Van, Ekta Mall, Children Nutrition Park, Sardar Patel Zoological Park or Jungle Safari, and a boat ride.

