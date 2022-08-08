JUST IN
Fire breaks out at factory in Ghaziabad's Bulandshahr industrial area: UP
Centre to move Central Universities (Amendment) Bill 2022 in Rajya Sabha

The Central government will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday

Monsoon session of Parliament | Parliament | Rajya Sabha

IANS  |  New Delhi 

The Central government will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will move the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 to further amend the Central Universities Act, 2009, as passed by the Lok Sabha, and be taken into consideration and passed.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will move a motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from the House to be a member of the Council of the Institutes established under the National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research (Amendment) Act, 2021.

Mandaviya will also move a motion to elect, in the manner as directed by the Chairman, one Member from amongst the Members of the House, a member of the Governing Council of the Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences, Shillong.

Bhubaneswar Kalita and Shaktisingh Gohil will lay the 53rd report on 'Excesses over Voted Grants and Charged Appropriations (2019-20)' of the Public Accounts Committee (2022-23).

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 19th Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Coal, Mines and Steel on 'Coal Conservation and Development of Infrastructure for Transportation of Coal across the Country' pertaining to the Ministry of Coal.

Mandaviya will make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Health and Family Welfare on Demands for Grants (2021-22) pertaining to the Departments of Health and Family Welfare and Health Research respectively of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Union Ministers Pankaj Chaudhary, Prahalad Singh Patel and Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma will make a statements regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the reports of the Department related Parliamentary Standing Committee of their respective ministries.

Dola Sen and Hardwar Dubey to lay the 80th report of the Joint Committee on Offices of Profit.

Several ministers will lay papers related to their respective ministries.

--IANS

ssb/dpb

 

First Published: Mon, August 08 2022. 10:08 IST

