Yuvraj Singh's foundation sets up 50 CCU beds at govt hospital in Srinagar

-
ALSO READ
Hospitals left helpless as Delhi gasps for oxygen amid Covid-19 surge
Delhi hospitals raise SOS signal over oxygen shortage, seek help from govt
Fire at Mumbai hospital: FIR names HDIL's Wadhawans
Kin of people who died due to oxygen shortage in Delhi demand fair probe
Oxygen crisis: Hospitals in Delhi use back up stock as situation worsens
-
A foundation run by former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has set up 50 critical care unit (CCU) beds at the Government Medical College & Hospital here to tackle a possible third wave of the coronavirus.
In a press statement on Monday, a foundation spokesperson said the CCU beds have been set up under its 'Mission1000Beds initiative', in collaboration with Accenture.
"Funds contributed by Accenture have also been used by YouWeCan Foundation to provide a range of medical equipment including ICU ventilators, BiPAP machines, patient monitors, ECG machines, defibrillators and oxygen cylinders to the hospital," the spokesperson said.
She said the facility was inaugurated virtually by Yuvraj Singh in the presence of Dr Yashpal Sharma, Director (Coordination), New Government Medical Colleges, Jammu and Kashmir, and representatives from Accenture.
"The second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic overwhelmed the healthcare infrastructure of our country. We struggled to procure ICU beds, oxygen cylinders, and other critical care facilities to help our loved ones during that period," the former India cricketer said.
He said having witnessed not just the heart-rending suffering around but also having experienced a personal loss, he felt an acute need to step up to support the healthcare providers and frontline workers in their fight against this deadly virus.
"Through our #Mission1000Beds initiative, we are setting up COVID-19 critical care facilities at hospitals across the country to increase existing capacities, he said.
In addition to Jammu and Kashmir, YouWeCan Foundation has partnered with Accenture to set up a total of 385 CCU beds at government hospitals across Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Haryana and Assam.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU