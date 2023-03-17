JUST IN
Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill
No milk shortage in TN says govt, as dairy farmers protest for price rise
DGCA approves 22,907 departures per week for summer schedule 2023
HARERA revokes agent's RERA registration obtained on forged documents
UM Giriraj Singh reviews progress of Model Gram Panchayat project
Sagar Parikrama Phase-IV to begin on Mar 18 in K'taka; to cross 3 districts
Indian carriers to operate 22,907 weekly domestic flights in summer
Will sponsor children's education in J&K: Indrani Balan Foundation
Cong says NSE lifted ASM on Adani Group stocks, questions SEBI's 'inaction'
Drugs, liquor worth over Rs 6,400 cr seized in Gujarat in two years
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
No milk shortage in TN says govt, as dairy farmers protest for price rise
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Ch'garh cabinet approves anti-naxal policy changes, journalists safety bill

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday made changes in its anti-Naxalite policy related to compensation and other facilities, and also approved the draft of a bill that aims to enshrine protection

Topics
Chhattisgarh cabinet | Chhattisgarh government | naxalism

Press Trust of India  |  Raipur 

Naxals, Chattisgarh
Photo: ANI (Representative image)

The Chhattisgarh government on Friday made changes in its anti-Naxalite policy related to compensation and other facilities, and also approved the draft of a bill that aims to enshrine protection of mediapersons in law.

A key change in the policy will enable the family of a person from outside Chhattisgarh to receive compensation in case of death in Naxalite violence in the insurgency-affected state.

These decisions were taken by the state cabinet at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in the Assembly premises here. Informing reporters about the cabinet decisions, state urban administration minister Shivkumar Dahariya said the draft of the 'Chhattisgarh Mediapersons Protection Bill 2023' was approved in the meeting and its details will be known once it is tabled in the Assembly during the ongoing Budget session. Similarly, some provisions related to compensation and other facilities were amended by the cabinet in the state government's policy on elimination of Naxalism, he said. Earlier, there was no provision for compensation to the kin of anyone who comes from other state to Chhattisgarh and gets killed in Maoist violence. But under the amended policy, provision for compensation has been made in such cases, the minister said. Other details of the policy will be disclosed later, Dahariya said. Besides, the Chhattisgarh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2023 and the Salary, Allowance and Pension of Members of Chhattisgarh Assembly (Amendment) Bill 2023 were among other bills approved by the cabinet, he said. The cabinet also decided to appoint badminton player Akarshi Kashyap, a silver medallist in the 2022 Commonwealth Games and a resident of Durg district, as a Deputy Superintendent of Police (Class II Gazetted), Dahariya said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Chhattisgarh cabinet

First Published: Fri, March 17 2023. 17:46 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU